|
|
Helen A. Radio, 86, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Tarus "Terry" Radio, who died in 2001.
Born in the Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Theresa (Marth) Pfneisel. Helen was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and the Allentown Business School. She worked for many years as an office manager for Lehigh Valley Air Conditioning, and later for Le Beau Mond. Helen was an active member of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Allentown, where she was in the Prayer Group and Pro-Life Group, and she was also active with St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Auxiliary. Helen enjoyed playing Bunco cards with her friends, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Survivors: Son, Michael T. Radio and his wife Jane of Nazareth; daughter, Kathleen A. Mancini of Bethlehem; 5 grandchildren, Christen Mancini, Jaclyn Maule and her husband Thomas, Michael Radio, Jr. and his partner Renata Cruz, Mark Radio and his wife Deanna and Nicole Duffy and her husband Brian; 5 great-grandchildren, Hali, Ava, Nora, Ryan and Havana; beloved nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Pfneisel and a great-grandson, Eric.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in St. Paul's R.C. Church, 920 S. 2nd Street, Allentown, 18103. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 9 AM until the time of the service, all in the church. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery in Northampton. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the March of Dimes, Donor Service Center, PO Box 2547, Decatur, IL 62525-2547 or to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 5, 2019