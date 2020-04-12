|
Helen A. Rogusky, 86, of Catasauqua, passed away on Friday April 3, 2020. Helen was the wife of Edwin C. Rogusky of Catasauqua. Born in Upper Lehigh, Pa., Luzerne County, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Helen (Gasper) Berta.
Helen's life involved a variety of interests that made her unique in many ways. She was an author, publisher, playwright, musician, artist, astronomer, and astrologer. Above all, Helen was an amazing mother and grandmother.
Helen loved science. As an avid, amateur astronomer, she made a telescope by hand. She loved spotting the galaxies, and the night sky was her heavenly show. Also, Helen studied and believed in astrology, another star-related passion, and developed personalized astrological forecasts based on birth. She also taught children about space with a NASA-style program she developed.
Helen graduated from Moravian College in 1984 after attending community college and other institutions, in pursuit of her passion for education and writing.
She loved music, art, and dancing. As a musician, Helen played the guitar and performed at Music Fest. She also played guitar and sang ethnic songs for an Angel slide show performance she developed. She was an artist and created many hand-crafted pieces and displays. Helen also loved dancing, especially the Polka and Waltzes. She also wrote a play about George Taylor who signed the Declaration of Independence and was a resident of Catasauqua.
Helen's love of children prompted her to write and publish a series of books focused on things kids knew and liked. "Wally's Place", which was based on her garden friend, Wally, a resident wren, was a favorite.
Helen was the greatest sports fan and was to be found at all her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. Her three sons gave her plenty of chances to see many games, both home and away. She cheered them onto victory, especially at their college games. Very few games were missed, if any, and her sons always knew Mom was there, as well.
Her children and grandchildren loved her home cooking, and any gathering was extra special because their favorite meals were on the menu. Helen's saying, "do you want some more", was always repeated. If family arrived early enough, which they often did, she would teach them how to make Polish and Slovak dishes from scratch.
Helen and her family were always connected. Texting with Grand Mom was a continuous event, even during a sporting event on TV. Her football comments and others were always welcomed, spot on, and often funny.
Helen's primary interest, above all, was bird watching…everywhere. The Lehigh Gap Nature Center and Hawk Mountain Migration Watch at Bake Oven Knob were favorites. Always with Ed as her spotter, she found many new places and saw more than expected. Her binoculars were her best possession.
Helen loved nature, art, science, and so many things. But above all, she loved her family, and they love her and miss her more than ever. She was special to them and will always be, forever.
Surviving with her husband Ed are her sons; Vincent J. (Tracy), Edwin J. (Patricia), and Ryan A. (Gina). Her brother Andrew, and sisters Mary Hanusek, and Anna Marie Durange. Helen's grandchildren are; Austin, Gordon, Lucas, Veronica, Avery, and Tessa. She was preceded in death by her siblings; Joseph Berta, Thomas Berta, John Berta, and Jospeh Skvasik. A Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Helen's memory to the Lehigh Nature Gap Center, 8844 Paint Mill Road, Slatington, Pa. 18080. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, North Catasauqua.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2020