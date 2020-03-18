|
Helen M. Andrew, 91, of Fountain Hill, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 while in the care of Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Gertrude (Paulmenn) Murphy. She was the wife of Gib Andrew with whom she shared over 70 years of loving marriage. She was a graduate of Fountain Hill High School, Class of 1946. Helen worked as a House Mother for St. Luke's School of Nursing in Fountain Hill for over 10 years. She was a member of St. Ursula Church in Fountain Hill, where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Golden Hillers and was a Playground Mother at the Fountain Hill Playground. Helen enjoyed reading, swimming at the Fountain Hill Pool, going to the New Jersey shore and being proud of her Irish heritage. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband Gib, she will be lovingly remembered by her sons Robert "Gibby" Andrew and wife Kathleen of Fountain Hill, Thomas E. Andrew and wife Gail Markulin of Arlington, VA; daughter Denise A. Karpy and husband Ray of Chocowinity, NC; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers Thomas, Charles and Robert Murphy.
SERVICES: Helen's viewing and Mass of Christian Burial will be private due to current public health concerns. Her arrangements are entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway Fountain Hill, PA 18015. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, P.O. Box 781352 Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2020