It is with profound sadness that the family of Helen (Winnie) C. Hagan, 91, of Bethlehem, PA, announce her passing on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Kirkland Village, Bethlehem. Beloved wife of William (Bill) E. Hagan, Winnie was born in Philadelphia on August 8, 1928 to the late John Austin and Helen C. (Margerum) Mullins. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, Bethlehem.
Winnie played basketball for Little Flower High School in Philadelphia and taught the game to her six children. An avid sailor and lover of the outdoors, summers were spent on the family boat or by the ocean in New Jersey and North Carolina. There were many pets over the years and Winnie could often be found walking a dog and chatting with neighbors along her route. But her favorite role was that of family matriarch, ensuring that her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended relations were happy, safe and loved. An advocate for women and children, she was an active volunteer for many years at Providence House of Catholic Charities in Delran, New Jersey. Her husband, Bill, reflects, "Winnie was a beautiful person who cared deeply for those in need and her family like no other."
In addition to her devoted husband of 67 years, Winnie is survived by three sons, Austin (Susan) of AL, Brian (Gairda Lauterbach) of DE, Kevin (Lisa) of TX; three daughters, Maureen Roberts (William) of FL, Sharon Wright of NM, Tina Hasselbusch (Rich) of PA; and sister, Patricia Mullins of PA. She will be lovingly remembered by her twelve grandchildren, Kent Hagan (Caitlin) of AR, Shannon Roberts of FL, Ryan Roberts (Linda) of PA, Jason Wright (Sally) of PA, Briann Wright of NM, Colin Hagan of CO, Sean Hagan of TX, Kelly Hagan of TX, Max Hasselbusch of NC, Sam Hasselbusch of PA, Clare Hasselbusch of PA, Will Hasselbusch of PA; four great grandchildren, Chanell Roberts of FL, Andre Roberts of FL, Keon Roberts of FL, Wheeler Hagan of AR, and one great great grandchild, Grayson Roberts of FL. Winnie is predeceased by her brother John Mullins.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday July 24, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at St. Anne Catholic Church, 450 East Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18017. There will be no calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Winnie's name may be made to: Cay Galgon Life House, 714 West Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 (610.867.9546) and or Turning Point of Lehigh Valley, 444 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown, PA 18103 (610.797.0530).