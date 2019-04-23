|
Helen C. Kern, 93, formerly of Northampton, passed away on Monday, April 22 at Fellowship Community, Whitehall.She was the wife of the late Arthur Kern Jr.Born in Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Naomi (Laubach) Ibbotson.She was co-owner of Kern's Machine Shop, Kreidersville with her husband for 30 years before they retired in 1984. She also wrote poetry and had her work published in several books.Survivors: Daughter, Betty Kern of Northampton, son, Larry Kern and his wife Ruth of Topton, grandchildren, Jennifer Borger wife of Gary Borger, Palmerton, Jonathan Kern of Audubon and great granddaughter, Macie Borger. She was predeceased by three bothers and two sisters.Services are private. Arrangements by Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton.
Published in Morning Call from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019