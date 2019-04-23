Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Kern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen C. Kern

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen C. Kern Obituary
Helen C. Kern, 93, formerly of Northampton, passed away on Monday, April 22 at Fellowship Community, Whitehall.She was the wife of the late Arthur Kern Jr.Born in Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Naomi (Laubach) Ibbotson.She was co-owner of Kern's Machine Shop, Kreidersville with her husband for 30 years before they retired in 1984. She also wrote poetry and had her work published in several books.Survivors: Daughter, Betty Kern of Northampton, son, Larry Kern and his wife Ruth of Topton, grandchildren, Jennifer Borger wife of Gary Borger, Palmerton, Jonathan Kern of Audubon and great granddaughter, Macie Borger. She was predeceased by three bothers and two sisters.Services are private. Arrangements by Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton.
Published in Morning Call from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now