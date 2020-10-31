Helen Caruso, 101, passed away peacefully in her sister's home in Pine Brook, New Jersey on October 28, 2020. She was born in Newark, New Jersey on October 26, 1919 to Frank and Rose Guarino, one of thirteen children. Helen married Michael Caruso in 1944 and they had three children, Michael, Fred, and Rosemarie. After her husband's death in 1963, Helen became a self-employed beautician. She enjoyed sewing, designing, and was a gourmet cook, making the entire Christmas dinner for her family until the age of 95. But her true love was her family. Her vivacious smile and gregarious personality were never more evident than when she was at a party, graduation, or wedding with her relatives. Her handmade costumes at the annual family Halloween parties were always the hit of the party. At these events, Helen was the center of attention. Everyone loved Aunt Helen.
At the bi-annual Guarino reunion in 2019, Helen was the guest of honor with over 140 friends and relatives celebrating her 100th birthday. Everyone honored this extraordinary woman who had a heart of gold, always wanting to help people. She had a strong faith in God and was truly a blessing to those who knew and loved her. She could teach us all how to live a full life and will truly be missed.
Helen is survived by her son, Michael J. Caruso (Bethlehem, PA); granddaughters, Elena Myers Troy (Conor), Rosemarie Caruso Olsen (Josiah), Sienna Caruso; daughter-in-law, Maryann Caruso; son-in-law, Alan Myers; sisters, Rosemarie Baker, Florence Postighone; a brother, Dr. Richard Guarino; and forty-five loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael "Baskets" Caruso; a daughter, Rosemarie Caruso Myers; a son, Fred Caruso; daughter-in-law, Sandye Caruso; and nine of her twelve siblings. A special thank you to Helen's sister, Rosemarie Baker, for her loving care and dedication.
Due to the COVID environment, there will be a private Mass and burial. The Galante Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered online at www.galantefh.com
. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date in 2021. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to St. Benedict's Preparatory, 520 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Newark, NJ 07102 to be directed to the Michael "Baskets" and Helen Caruso Memorial Scholarship.