|
|
Helen D. Buck, 96, formerly of 5756 Greens Dr. Wescosville, died February 10, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Richard A. Buck. Helen was a secretary at Ingersoll Rand in Allentown, for 35 years until retiring. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Leopold and Stella (Drauch) Dobitsch. She was a 1941 graduate of Central Catholic High School and was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown. Helen was an avid golfer at Shepherd Hills, a member of the Mercantile Club and the Knights of Columbus. Living a very active life, she will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Survivors: Sister: Margaret Schrettner of Allentown, Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by a Brother: Walter Dobitsch and Sisters: Edna Gutekunst and Stella Kilcullen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10 A.M. in St. Thomas More Catholic Church 1040 Flexer Ave. Allentown. A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. in the Church. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen's memory to St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 18103
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 13, 2020