Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1040 Flexer Ave.
Allentown, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
1040 Flexer Ave.
Allentown, PA
Helen D. Buck Obituary
Helen D. Buck, 96, formerly of 5756 Greens Dr. Wescosville, died February 10, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Richard A. Buck. Helen was a secretary at Ingersoll Rand in Allentown, for 35 years until retiring. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Leopold and Stella (Drauch) Dobitsch. She was a 1941 graduate of Central Catholic High School and was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown. Helen was an avid golfer at Shepherd Hills, a member of the Mercantile Club and the Knights of Columbus. Living a very active life, she will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

Survivors: Sister: Margaret Schrettner of Allentown, Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by a Brother: Walter Dobitsch and Sisters: Edna Gutekunst and Stella Kilcullen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10 A.M. in St. Thomas More Catholic Church 1040 Flexer Ave. Allentown. A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. in the Church. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen's memory to St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 18103
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 13, 2020
