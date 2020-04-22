Helen E. Biernacki, 90, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Cedarbrook, Fountain Hill. She is the wife of the late William S. Biernacki who died Oct. 23, 2016. Helen was born in Hellertown on January 9, 1930 to the late John and Albina (Kologa) Wesolowski. In addition to being a homemaker to her family, Helen worked as a sewing machine operator for many local textile factories. She was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. SURVIVORS: Children: Judith A. (Joseph J.) Golinsky, Thomas W. (Diane) Biernacki both of Hellertown; grandchildren: Mike, James, Colleen, Ed, Lauren; great grandchildren: Jacob, Ryan, Marvin, Milo, Maverick, Carley. Predeceased by her twin brother: Henry Wesolowski. SERVICE: Due to the ongoing global constraints, a private graveside service will be held at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place-Memphis, TN 38105 and/or Second Harvest Food Bank, 6969 Silver Crest Road-Nazareth, PA 18064.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.