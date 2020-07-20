Helen E. (Price) Griffith, 87, of Allentown, formerly of Philadelphia, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital -Cedar Crest. She was the wife of John R. Griffith to whom she was married 66 years. Born in Philadelphia, October 28, 1932, Helen was the daughter of the late Francis and Emma Catherine (Whitcomb) Price. She was employed as a bookkeeper at Martin, Bradbury & Griffith in Allentown for several years before retiring. Active in the life of her church, Helen was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ, Allentown where she formerly served as Treasurer, prayer quilter and recorded obituary memoriums. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society.
Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, John; brother, William Price of New York City, NY; brother-in-laws, Robert Griffith and his wife, Wenche of Harleysville, Rick Griffith and his wife, Donna of Warrington; extended nieces and nephews.
Service: A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jordan U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.