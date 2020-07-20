1/1
Helen E. Griffith
1932 - 2020
Helen E. (Price) Griffith, 87, of Allentown, formerly of Philadelphia, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital -Cedar Crest. She was the wife of John R. Griffith to whom she was married 66 years. Born in Philadelphia, October 28, 1932, Helen was the daughter of the late Francis and Emma Catherine (Whitcomb) Price. She was employed as a bookkeeper at Martin, Bradbury & Griffith in Allentown for several years before retiring. Active in the life of her church, Helen was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ, Allentown where she formerly served as Treasurer, prayer quilter and recorded obituary memoriums. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society.

Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, John; brother, William Price of New York City, NY; brother-in-laws, Robert Griffith and his wife, Wenche of Harleysville, Rick Griffith and his wife, Donna of Warrington; extended nieces and nephews.

Service: A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jordan U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
July 19, 2020
i was saddened to receive the news of Helens passing. She was an extremely nice woman with a wonderful sense of humor. It has been a privilege knowing her and being her neighbor for the past 10 years. I will carry her in my heart.
Lisa Scott
Neighbor
