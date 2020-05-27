Helen Elizabeth (Odum) Torok, 78, of Lehighton, passed away, Friday, May 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Tibor Torok having celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Services: A contactless drive thru visitation will be held from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30A.M. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street Bethlehem. A live streamed memorial service with be held following the visitation. To view the online service, read the full obituary and place a memory tribute please visit www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2020.