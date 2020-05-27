Helen Elizabeth Torok
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Elizabeth (Odum) Torok, 78, of Lehighton, passed away, Friday, May 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Tibor Torok having celebrated 52 years of marriage.

Services: A contactless drive thru visitation will be held from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30A.M. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street Bethlehem. A live streamed memorial service with be held following the visitation. To view the online service, read the full obituary and place a memory tribute please visit www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved