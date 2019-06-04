|
Helen F. Burford, of Emmaus, formerly of Schenectady, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Helen was 81 years of age. She was the wife of the late Francis D. Burford.Survivors: Daughter, Cheryl Donchez and her husband Edward of Emmaus; Grandchildren, S/Sgt. Sean Smith and his wife Lauren, Danielle Smith, and Specialist, James Kelly, III and his fiancée Kayley Joy Ciulla; and Great-Granddaughter, Cali Marie Smith.Services: In accordance with Helen's wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Published in Morning Call on June 4, 2019