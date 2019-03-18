Helen F. Maron, 85, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. She was the wife of the late Andrew F. Maron. Born in Koenigsdorf, Austria on May 20, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Theresia (Roessler) Franz and moved with her family to the US at the age of 6 months. Helen attended Allentown High School graduating in 1951. A highlight of high school was when she was selected as Principal-for-the-Day.Helen was a devout member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and worked for many years in the church rectory office. She greatly enjoyed her career, first as a Bell Telephone operator and later as an office nurse for Dr. Vincent P. Salvadge, until her retirement in 1995. She enjoyed reading, knitting and a good game of pinochle with her sister and friends.Throughout her life, Helen was involved with many charities donating both her time and talents to organizations like Allentown Osteopathic Hospital, The Angel Shop, The Phoebe Home and LVHN's "Nobody Dies Alone" program.Helen will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her friends and family: Daughters: Beth, wife of Jeff Titchenal of Macungie, Toni, wife of Jeff Barr of Bethlehem; Son: John and companion Christa Tam of Breinigsville; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Sister: Theresa, wife of the late Frank Riemer. She is also survived by another son Drew and wife Dorothy of Slatington. SERVICES: Per her request, there will be no calling hours and internment will be private. A mass will be held in celebration of her life at 10:00 am, Friday March 22, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown, PA 18103.CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mary's Shelter in Reading, PA. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary