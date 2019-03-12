Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
Helen F. Schueck, 93, of Alburtis, passed away at Lehigh Center in Macungie, on March 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late William J. Schueck. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George and Blanche Wertman. She was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Alburtis. Helen attended Allentown High School until leaving to work as a seamstress making parachutes for the Military. She then worked as a housekeeper for the Topton Lutheran Home until retiring in 1987 to care for her grandson. Survivors include two daughters, Leslie A. Dech and her companion Michael Acker of Macungie, and Lorrie J. Sellers of Reinholds; grandchildren, Troy (Amanda) Butz, Jonathan (Krystle) Dech, Christina Butz and companion Tracy, Chelsie Dech and companion Brad; great-grandchildren, Landon Dech, Riley Butz, and Zoey Butz. She was predeceased by seven siblings. Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements: SCHMOYER FUNERAL HOME Breinigsville. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2019
