Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
HELEN BALLEK
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evangelical Lutheran Church of Durham
821 Durham Road
Durham, PA
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Evangelical Lutheran Church of Durham
821 Durham Road
Durham, PA
Interment
Following Services
Union Cemetery of Hellertown
HELEN G. BALLEK


1927 - 2019
Helen G. Ballek, 92, formerly of Williams Twp., Riegelsville, died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenburg. She is the wife of the late Edward J. Ballek who died Aug. 15, 2008. Helen was born in Bethlehem on July 8, 1927 to the late Boris and Elizabeth (Cherkis) Grigoruk. She was a bench welder at Western Electric, Allentown for 30 years until retiring in 1981. Helen is a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church of Durham, volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill, and Pierogi Pincher at the St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church. She was an avid baker and pinnocle player.

SURVIVORS: Children: Ronald E. (Kathleen) Ballek of Bethlehem, Sharon B. (Harry L.) Willard of Griffin, Georgia; siblings: Walter of Bethlehem, Catherine Miller of Hellertown; grandchildren: James, Jason Ballek & Laura Ballek Cole, Kristin Russo; great grandchildren: Corban, Joshua, Farrah Ballek; Phoebe, Edward, & Luke Ballek, Caroline, Madelyn & Will Russo. Predeceased by brother: Michael Grigoruk.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10–11 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Evangelical Lutheran Church of Durham, 821 Durham Road, Durham followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church, PO Box 100, Durham, PA 18039.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019
