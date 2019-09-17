|
|
Helen (Marhon) Glogowski passed away in Whitehall Manor on 14 September after joyously celebrating her 101st birthday with loving family members on 11 May. Helen was the wife of Stanley Glogowski and the beloved godmother, aunt, and friend to many. Born in Gilberton, Pa, she was the daughter of Paul and Mary (Karletski) Marhon.
Helen developed her strong will working at the old Maiden Fair garment factory for the greater part of her adult life, then continued in her blessed roles as caregiver and cherished, giving aunt and friend. She was a faithful member of SS. Peter and Paul Polish Roman Catholic Church of Allentown for over 70 years.
Helen often fondly reminisced of her early life in the Sixth Ward of Allentown...the ragman on his horse-drawn cart offering to buy rags, the iceman delivering canvas-covered blocks of ice for her icebox, Freeman Dairy's deliveryman leaving a bottle of milk on her front porch, and the clanking of the trollies as they passed by her front door. In later years, she recalled, those getaway weekends with her loving Stanley at their secluded, streamside cabin in the bucolic woods of the Pocono Mountains brought her the most joy.
To the older generation of family and friends, our dear Aunt Helen had no dancing rival at the old Ukie Dance Hall on Front Street in Allentown. To the newer generation, she was the life of any conversation with a laugh that was unmistakably Aunt Helen's.
She will be dearly remembered by her longtime friend, Pearl Wagner, many godchildren, and countless nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by husband Stanley and sisters Mary, Tessie, Anna, and Catherine, and brother Michael.
In lieu of flowers, Helen would have loved to have you donate to her favorite charities: SS. Peter and Paul Polish Roman Catholic Church, 1065 Fullerton Avenue, Allentown PA 18102 and , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed immediately by a short service at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, 20 September, in Kohut Funeral Home, 950 N. Front Street, Allentown. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 547 North Krocks Road, Wescosville, Pennsylvania.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 17, 2019