Helen Hope Richardson, 64, of Yardley, PA died suddenly on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Caroline Willis Richardson and Wallace James Richardson. Helen was a 1977 graduate of Lehigh University and in 1985 she was awarded a Doctorate of Laws Degree from Temple University. She was engaged primarily in corporate law positions, most recently as Senior Counsel, Legal Division, Canon Solutions America, Inc. She was also a dedicated volunteer to many organizations.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Caroline R. (Poppy) Mead. Helen is survived by another sister, Ann R. Hagmann, Esq. (Keating), of Cos Cob, CT, her nieces Caroline R. Hagmann of Stamford, CT, and Elizabeth K. O'Donnell, MD (Christoph) of Concord, MA, her nephew Peter R. Mead (Juliana) of New York, NY, two grand-nieces and a grand-nephew.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem, PA on Monday, September 14 at 11am. Friends may call at the Church from 10-11am. (Masks are required inside the church.) Interment will follow the Mass at Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be sent to Lehigh University, Department of Athletics, women's softball program.
Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
.