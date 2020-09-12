1/1
Helen H. Richardson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Hope Richardson, 64, of Yardley, PA died suddenly on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Caroline Willis Richardson and Wallace James Richardson. Helen was a 1977 graduate of Lehigh University and in 1985 she was awarded a Doctorate of Laws Degree from Temple University. She was engaged primarily in corporate law positions, most recently as Senior Counsel, Legal Division, Canon Solutions America, Inc. She was also a dedicated volunteer to many organizations.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Caroline R. (Poppy) Mead. Helen is survived by another sister, Ann R. Hagmann, Esq. (Keating), of Cos Cob, CT, her nieces Caroline R. Hagmann of Stamford, CT, and Elizabeth K. O'Donnell, MD (Christoph) of Concord, MA, her nephew Peter R. Mead (Juliana) of New York, NY, two grand-nieces and a grand-nephew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem, PA on Monday, September 14 at 11am. Friends may call at the Church from 10-11am. (Masks are required inside the church.) Interment will follow the Mass at Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem, PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be sent to Lehigh University, Department of Athletics, women's softball program.

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Interment
Holy Savior Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved