Helen I. Fehr, 96, formerly of Bushkill Township, passed away Saturday, September 05, 2020, at Gracedale. She was the wife of the late Stanley H. Fehr, with whom she shared 48 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 1991.



Survivors: Helen is survived by her three children, Carole Brunell and husband, Ronald, Terry Fehr and wife, Rosemarie, and Jeffrey Fehr and wife, Vicki; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother and three sisters; many nieces and nephews.



Services: Her viewing and entombment were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown - Bath.



