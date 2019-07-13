Morning Call Obituaries
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Northampton Memorial Shrine
3051 Green Pond Rd
Easton, PA
Helen J. Thatcher


1926 - 2019
Helen J. Thatcher Obituary
Helen J. (Sandt) Thatcher, 92, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Alexandria Manor of Bethlehem. She was the widow of Thomas R. Thatcher, Jr. with who she shared 68 years of marriage with. Born in Stroudsburg on September 11, 1926 to the late Fred B. and Pearl M. (Storres) Sandt. Helen was a 1944 graduate of Wilson High School and the former Churchman Business College in Easton. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS: Helen is survived by her loving daughter, Laurie A. Thatcher of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Julia R. Vallee and John Paul "JP" Vallee. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Martin.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in Northampton Memorial Shrine, 3051 Green Pond Rd, Easton, PA 18045. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 13, 2019
