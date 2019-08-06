|
Helen K. Bosak, 86, of Bethlehem, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the St. Luke's Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Alex and Rose (Bak) Kropinicki. She was married to the late Paul S. Bosak who died in 1985.
Helen worked for the Bethlehem Steel in the billing department. She then worked for Dr. John Kubek as a secretary. She was a member of Incarnation of Our Lord Parish in Bethlehem. Helen was a former parishioner at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church where she was a pierogi maker and she also made pierogies at the Polish Club in Allentown. She was a member of the St. Bernard's Ladies Auxiliary and at one point was the financial secretary. Helen loved to knit, crotchet, read and spend time with her family.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Sandra Bosak, sister, Eleanore Stinner, brothers, Edward and Chester Kropinicki, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a great great nephew. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Bosak and a brother, Alex Kropinicki.
A calling period will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 9-10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Incarnation of Our Lord Parish, 617 Pierce St., Bethlehem, PA 18015 at 11 AM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza 1st Floor, Bethlehem, PA 18015 or to Incarnation of Our Lord Parish.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 6, 2019