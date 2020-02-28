|
Helen "Eleni" Kazakos, 92, passed on peacefully to the Lord on February 26, 2020 at Old Orchard Manor Care Freemansburg Ave., Easton. Eleni was born in Chrisaugi, Greece to Yianni and Anna (Demiris) Koulaklis. She migrated to the United States in 1958, reuniting with her beloved husband Eleftherios. She was a strong matriarch with beauty, pride, grace, multi talents, and endless love for her family. She worked in the garment factories for 30 years and was a devoted member of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral and enjoyed the Saint Nicholas Senior Citizens Group. Predeceased by her husband Eleftherios 2004, sons-in laws Harris Zervos in 2011 and Ioannis Sopasis in 2014.
Survivors: Survived by her children George (Linda) Kazakos Family of Bartonsville, PA, Kyriaki Sopasis Family of Melville, NY Tina (Christopher) Kowalski Family of Center Valley, PA Christine (Drakos) Klados of Bethlehem, PA and Anna Zervos of Bethlehem Twp, PA and Rehoboth Beach, DE. Her ever loving family legacy includes 14 grandchildren and spouses, 20 Great- Grandchildren, and 1 Great- Great Grandson. Heaven has gained a new Angel and her memory will last forever and eternally in our hearts.
Service: Viewing on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3PM to 5 PM with a Trisagion Service at 4:30PM in the John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center Street Bethlehem, PA. Funeral Service on Monday March 2, 2020 at 11 AM with a viewing from 10AM to 11AM all at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1607 West Union Blvd. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial in Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: In her memory to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1607 W. Union Blvd Bethlehem, PA 18018 or to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 321 S. 20th Street Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2020