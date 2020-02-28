Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:30 PM
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral
1607 West Union Blvd.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral
1607 West Union Blvd.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Kazakos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen "Eleni" Kazakos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen "Eleni" Kazakos Obituary
Helen "Eleni" Kazakos, 92, passed on peacefully to the Lord on February 26, 2020 at Old Orchard Manor Care Freemansburg Ave., Easton. Eleni was born in Chrisaugi, Greece to Yianni and Anna (Demiris) Koulaklis. She migrated to the United States in 1958, reuniting with her beloved husband Eleftherios. She was a strong matriarch with beauty, pride, grace, multi talents, and endless love for her family. She worked in the garment factories for 30 years and was a devoted member of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral and enjoyed the Saint Nicholas Senior Citizens Group. Predeceased by her husband Eleftherios 2004, sons-in laws Harris Zervos in 2011 and Ioannis Sopasis in 2014.

Survivors: Survived by her children George (Linda) Kazakos Family of Bartonsville, PA, Kyriaki Sopasis Family of Melville, NY Tina (Christopher) Kowalski Family of Center Valley, PA Christine (Drakos) Klados of Bethlehem, PA and Anna Zervos of Bethlehem Twp, PA and Rehoboth Beach, DE. Her ever loving family legacy includes 14 grandchildren and spouses, 20 Great- Grandchildren, and 1 Great- Great Grandson. Heaven has gained a new Angel and her memory will last forever and eternally in our hearts.

Service: Viewing on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3PM to 5 PM with a Trisagion Service at 4:30PM in the John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center Street Bethlehem, PA. Funeral Service on Monday March 2, 2020 at 11 AM with a viewing from 10AM to 11AM all at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1607 West Union Blvd. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial in Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: In her memory to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1607 W. Union Blvd Bethlehem, PA 18018 or to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 321 S. 20th Street Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -