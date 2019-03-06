Helen L. (Magera) Clement, 19 days shy of her 96th birthday, and formerly of Bethlehem, passed away from this earth surrounded by members of her loving family, on March 2, 2019. She was a resident of Emmanuel Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Danville, PA since 2015. Helen was born, March 21, 1923, in Mocanaqua, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Jacob and Mary (Matusek) Magera. She graduated from Shickshinny High School. After high school, Helen moved to Allentown and received a degree in cosmetology from Hollywood School of Beauty Culture where she worked as a hairstylist. Then she took a job at Western Electric in Bethlehem, PA in 1952 and worked there until her retirement in 1981. She was an active member of the "Pioneers" group at Western Electric, doing many service projects and activities. Helen loved bowling, golf, bingo, and playing the slots. She was full of life.Helen married Edward Clement in 1965, and lived at 1761 Hampton Road, Bethlehem. Edward served with the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for Bethlehem Steel Company, Bethlehem, PA up until his death in 1980. Helen was a member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church now Incarnation of Our Lord Catholic Church in Bethlehem, PA. She was active in the Seniors Group at the church and enjoyed making perogies and noodles as fundraisers for the church. Helen loved her Bingo nights and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City. She and her husband loved to travel and made many trips throughout the United States. Helen traveled to Poland and Czechoslovakia to visit relatives in the 1970's with her mother, brother and sister. Helen was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Steven Magera, and a sister, Anne (Magera) Rishe. She is survived by a sister, Marie Beezup, Honesdale, PA. Helen is survived by her cousin Helene Yosko of Los Angeles, CA and the following nephews and nieces: Donald Rishe (Becky), Richard Rishe (Janice), Suzanne Huff (David), Maryruth Wagner (Albert), Judi Hart (Bill), Pamela Beezup, Mark Beezup, Cynthia Magera (Michael), Sandra Magera and Michael Magera. She is survived by many great nieces, nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Incarnation of Our Lord Parish, 617 Pierce St. Bethlehem, PA 18015; with Monsignor Robert Kozel presiding. Friends may visit the family from 10:00-11:00 a.m. in the church prior to Mass. Interment will follow immediately after Mass at Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem. Friends may make donations in Helen's name to Incarnation of Our Lord Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary