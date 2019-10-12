Morning Call Obituaries
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Helen L. (McClure) Dahlgren, 92, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 while in the care of St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Paris, Illinois she was the daughter of the late John and Hazel (Bright) McClure. Helen was the widow of Chester L. Dahlgren whom she married on June 25, 1950. Helen attended Paris Hospital school of Nursing and went on to work as a maternity nurse for St. Luke's Hospital. She was a member at First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS: Helen will be lovingly remembered by her son, Greg Dahlgren and wife Karen; daughter, Pam Taylor and husband Randy; grandchildren, Michael Taylor and companion Alli Warner, Aubrey Taylor-Emig and husband Brent, Alison Dahlgren, Gabrielle Fink and husband Rusty and Emily Dahlgren and great grandchildren, Owen Fink, Taylor Emig, Liliana Fink, Henry Taylor, Madelyn Fink and Christopher Emig.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00A.M. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 12, 2019
