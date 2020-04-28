Helen L. Harvey
1926 - 2020
HARVEY - Helen L., 94, Macungie, Pennsylvania; died April 25, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospice. Born January 11, 1926, in Ehrenfeld, Pennsylvania; daughter of William and Annie M. (Gray) Harvey. Preceded in death by parents; sisters, Meriam Dishong, Annie E. Harvey, and Willa R. Harvey; and brothers, Roy and David Harvey. Survived by sister, Esther Harvey, Macungie; brothers, Robert, New Jersey; and Bruce, Allentown; and seven nieces and nephews, 19 great nieces and nephews, and 14 great great nieces and nephews. Helen was a graduate of South Fork High School, class of 1944 and earned her bachelor's degree in teaching from the University of Pittsburgh. She taught grade school in Ehrenfeld for a short time before going to work on building airplanes near Harrisburg until World War II ended. She worked for the Social Security Administration where she was involved with the inception of the black lung program until she retired in the late 1980's. Following retirement Helen moved to Macungie to live with her sisters and be closer to family. Her passions were flowers, gardening, and working in her yard. She was an avid reader and had a large library of books. She loved to travel and especially liked to visit the Presidents homes and estates. All who knew her found her to be a very generous person with her time and talents. She was much loved and will be truly missed. Private family visitation at Charles O. Dimond Funeral Home, Inc., 621 Maple Street, South Fork. Interment, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Johnstown.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Charles O. Dimond Funeral Home, Inc.
621 Maple Street
South Fork, PA 15956
(814) 495-4100
