Helen Louise (Kercher) Marcisin, born on May 6, 1948 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to the late Helen Kercher and Bruce Kercher, passed away at age 70 on May 5, 2019. Graduated from Dieruff High School in 1966. She is survived by daughters, Michelle Mortimer, Lisa Marcisin; sisters, Joanne Crist, Kathy Strohler; grandchildren, Nicholas Marcisin, Lena Mortimer, Amanda Mortimer; and great-grandchild, Eris Mitchell. Memorials to mhapa.org Services will be private.
Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2019