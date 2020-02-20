|
Helen Lohr, 100, formerly of Northampton, passed away February 18, 2020 at Fellowship Community. Born in Cementon, she was the daughter of Frank and Anna (Csencsits) Unger. She was married to William F. Lohr Sr. from 1941 till his passing in 1984. Helen was an accomplished baker and seamstress. During her years at Fellowship, she enjoyed participating in all the activities and she appreciated the loving care she received there. She was a member of the Our Lady of Hungary Altar and Rosary Society and St. Joseph's Society. She leaves behind beautiful memories of her 100 years. Helen is survived by two children: Lt Col Ret William Lohr and wife, Janet, and Priscilla D'Annibale (late husband Joseph); seven grandchildren, Matthew Lohr and wife, Gina, Carol Delphais and husband, Robert, Christopher Lohr and wife, Ellen, Joseph D'Annibale and wife, Christine, Lauren Hulings and husband, James, Nicole Hartman and husband, William, and Phillip D'Annibale and wife, Kelsey; twelve great-grandchildren, Madison, Brendan, Matthew, Alex, Ryan, Zander, JonAnthony, Logan, Zoe, Michael, Ridley, and Zalen. Helen was predeceased by her sisters, Anna Schatz, Theresa Greb, Rose Derkits, Mary Stubits and brother, Louis Unger. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 21st at 11:00 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Fellowship Community, Whitehall, PA.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2020