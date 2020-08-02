Helen L. Ramsey, 99, of Hamden, CT, formerly of Allentown, PA and Lauderhill, FL, and was born and grew up in Williamsport, PA, died peacefully in her sleep on July 31,2020, with her family her side. Helen was predeceased by her husband William E. Ramsey, her son, Bernard E. Ramsey, his wife Dottie of Allentown, PA, brothers Paul, Carl, and Eugene and 3 sisters, Mary, Virginia Ann, and Evelyn.
Helen was the daughter of E. Lee Fogleman and Virginia Ann Thibodeau Fogleman. She is survived by her children Anne L. Ramsey, and Geoffrey Ramsey (Debra) and a sister, Rita McCafferty of Gap, PA. She also leaves behind 7 grand-children and 14 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews.
After retirement, Helen and Bill were snowbirds and resided in Lauderhill, FL and enjoyed the sun, swimming and visiting with friends and relatives who came to visit. Several times a year they flew to CT, where they stayed with her daughter.
When Bill passed away, his oldest brother Frank Ramsey moved to FL to assist Helen with daily activities because of her blindness. They enjoyed many activities together, attending Fogleman Family Reunions and several vacations. After his passing, Helen moved to Hamden, CT. She enjoyed activities at the Hamden Senior Center, playing Bingo, having lunches with new friends, getting her hair fixed by Alma Michaud and mani & pedi's by Susan. She was able to get around with the help of her aides – Stacy, Michelle and Konshayla.
Hospice At Home provided excellent care. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to your favorite charity
. A funeral service will be held on Friday August 7, 2020 at 11:30 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Calling will be from 10:30-11:30 am.