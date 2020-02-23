Home

Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
618 Fullerton Ave
Whitehall, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
618 Fullerton Ave
Whitehall, IL
Helen M. Bendekovitz

Helen M. Bendekovitz Obituary
Helen M. Bendekovitz, 93, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Edward J., who passed June 13, 2006. Born December 2, 1926 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late John Malitsch and Stephanie (Petrasovits) Malitsch Keller and stepdaughter of John Keller. Helen worked at the former Sondra Manufacturing for many years. She was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church. Helen was also a member of the Austrian Hungarian Veterans Benefit Society, Allgemeiner Club and the local ILGWU. Survivors: sons, Edward Larry and wife, Rose, Robert J. and Joseph E.; grandchildren, Erik and wife, Nikki, and Monica and husband, William Molen; great grandchildren, Jaxon and William; brothers, William Malitsch and Joseph Keller. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 25th at 10:30 a.m. in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Ave., Whitehall. Family and friends may call Tuesday 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Laurel Cemetery, Whitehall. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church or Cedarbrook Nursing Home in loving memory of Helen.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2020
