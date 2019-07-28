Home

POWERED BY

Services
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Giacini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Giacini


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. Giacini Obituary
Helen M. Giacini, 72, of Quakertown died July 26, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital - Quakertown Campus. She was the wife of the late Joseph Giacini.

Born in Maiden Creek Township she was the daughter of the late Austin & Verna (Burkert) Nester.

She was a member of Living Stone Baptist Church in Quakertown. She was a former member of First Baptist Church in Perkasie where she also was the director of the nursery for over thirty years.

She is survived by a son Joseph C. (Beth) of Quakertown a brother Edward Nester (Carole) of Perkasie, a sister Sandra Urmy (Tom) of Arizona, one grandchild Ashley (Noah Smith) of Quakertown and a sister in law Emily Schantz of Quakertown. She was predeceased by a sister Arlene Henninger.

Services will be held on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Living Stone Baptist Church 180 W. Thatcher Rd. Quakertown, PA 18951.
Published in Morning Call on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now