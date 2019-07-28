|
|
Helen M. Giacini, 72, of Quakertown died July 26, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital - Quakertown Campus. She was the wife of the late Joseph Giacini.
Born in Maiden Creek Township she was the daughter of the late Austin & Verna (Burkert) Nester.
She was a member of Living Stone Baptist Church in Quakertown. She was a former member of First Baptist Church in Perkasie where she also was the director of the nursery for over thirty years.
She is survived by a son Joseph C. (Beth) of Quakertown a brother Edward Nester (Carole) of Perkasie, a sister Sandra Urmy (Tom) of Arizona, one grandchild Ashley (Noah Smith) of Quakertown and a sister in law Emily Schantz of Quakertown. She was predeceased by a sister Arlene Henninger.
Services will be held on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Living Stone Baptist Church 180 W. Thatcher Rd. Quakertown, PA 18951.
Published in Morning Call on July 28, 2019