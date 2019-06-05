Helen M. Gicking 75, of Allentown, passed away on Tuesday June 4, 2019. Helen was the wife of William R. Gicking and they celebrated 53 years of marriage last September. Born on June 15, 1943 Helen was the daughter of the late Michael and Ophelia (Mizgerd) Wunderly. Helen was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Allentown. Helen worked for 37 years for PPL in Allentown prior to retiring in 2000. After PPL she worked part time for Apgar Oil Company in Allentown for 10 years. Helen was a devout Catholic. She and Bill enjoyed traveling together on vacations and cruises. She loved shopping at Hess's and the malls. Helen was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, but mostly lover her grandchildren. Surviving with her husband are her sons; Scott W. (Cindy) of Ironton, and Brian K. (Sharon) of Allentown. Helen's grandchildren are; Victoria (Nelson), Alexander, and Aubrey who lovingly called Helen MeMa. Owen is Helen's great grandson. She was preceded in death by her brothers; Michael and Herman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am in Our Lady Help of Christians. Calling will be on Friday from 6:00-8:00 pm and on Saturday from 9:45-10:40 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Helen's memory to Lehigh Valley Hospice. Published in Morning Call on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary