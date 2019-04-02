Helen Gyecsek, of Allentown, PA., returned to the loving arms of the Lord on March 27, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, Helen was the daughter of the late Andrew and Theresa Gyecsek. From the young age of sixteen, Helen worked as a floor lady in several local dress factories and eventually worked her way up to owning and operating the former Coplay Dress Co. in Coplay, PA. She was an avid card player, enjoying poker and pinochle in particular, which she often played with her daughter and granddaughters. Helen's love of reading often kept her up well into the night when she felt unable to put aside a good book. Helen also enjoyed monthly bus trips to area casinos where she enjoyed playing the slots and blackjack. On occasions when she was losing, she'd jokingly say, "I want to keep playing. I need to get even. Probably even worse than I am now."Helen is survived by her daughter, Marsha Gowdy, of Brigantine, NJ, her granddaughters, Adrienne Ward, of Encinitas, CA, and Lauren Gowdy of Aldie, VA, along with special family friend, Dallas Bailey of Whitehall, PA and many cherished nieces and nephews. Helen is predeceased by her three brothers, Joseph, Stephen, and Andrew, and by her sister, Mary. She is also predeceased by her son-in-law, William Gowdy, Jr., who she loved dearly.Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. An 11 a.m. funeral service will follow, in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helen's memory to Phoebe Nursing Home, 1925 Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.For all the heartfelt things you've doneLike giving me money when I had noneSaving for me to be independentAnd carefully watching that I didn't spend itBuying me a car for "Sweet Sixteen"And always treating me like a QueenFor years of toys and cars and clothesFor my education and trips and showsFor making my dates feel welcome at homeSo I would have fun and not be aloneFor listening and caring and understandingFor never insisting or acting demandingFor standing by through thick and thinIn good times and in badFor always being close at handWhen I was hurt or sadI only hope that I can beAs great to my daughters as you're to meAnd so I wrote this poem to sayFor all these gifts and othersYou know how much you mean to meI'm so blessed that you're my Mother. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary