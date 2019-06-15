Helen M. Hauser



Helen Mary (Roth) Hauser of Walnutport, aged 91 passed away on June 12th, 2019 in Hospice Care at Lehigh Valley Hospital.



Helen was born on April 11th, 1928 to George and Minnie (Eberhart) Roth in Catasauqua, Pennsylvania. She grew up on a small farm with her three sisters. Later, she married James W. Hauser and worked for 20+ years at Phoenix Clothes and Greif Industries.



She will be forever remembered in the hearts of many as the much loved, absolutely cherished, thoroughly adored, and legendary "Grammy Helen." Her kindness, generosity, and devotion to her family inspired us to be better ourselves. Her candid, no nonsense, resourceful practicality encouraged us to meet each day with steady determination. She emanated a sincere, sweet, and quiet warmth that comforted others. Seemingly a woman of few words he astute observations about life, sharp wit, and dry humor produced smiles and laughter.



Helen enjoyed life's simple pleasures and had a keen appreciation for the beauty of the natural world around her: the delightful surprise of a hummingbird outside her window; the cheeky antics of squirrels in the yard; the prowling play of a kitten in her garden; discovering burrows of baby rabbits in the Spring; watching a flock of turkeys parade through the field; nothing the birds in the tree and the blossoming flowers around her home. She unabashedly indulged in watching Hallmark Channel movies, competitive reality TV shows and Jeopardy. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew she always made time for them – to read them a book, bake them treats, play a card game, put together a jigsaw puzzle, an provide enthusiastic encouragement. She know how to find joy in the ordinary and we truly admired her for it.



Those left to cherish Helen's memory are her daughter, Loretta Horwith Hricak and her husband, Robert, her grandchildren Tasha Brunda (Rob Cantin) and Adam Horwith (Nicole Bucko-Piechota); her great-grandchildren, Jeffrey C. F. Horwith (Karissa Thornton) and Aislinn E. Cantin and a sister, Patricia Roth. She was preceded in death by her husband James Hauser; her son-in-law, Jeffrey C. Horwith and her sisters; Dorothy Schwenk and Ruth Best.



Services are private. Arrangements are being made by Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your .



