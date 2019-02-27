Helen M. Kohler, 93, a lifelong resident of Bath, PA, died on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Alexandria Manor Assisted Living in Bath, PA. Born August 11, 1925 in Bath, she was the daughter of the late Peter Wetzel and the late Mary (Focht) Wetzel. She was the wife of the late Kenneth M. Kohler who passed away in September 1985. Helen was a Trimmer for the former Sportette Mfg., Bath, PA for 25 years before retiring in 1987. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bath, PA, and a Charter Member of the Moore Twp., Lioness Club where she offered many volunteer hours. Helen was a member of the Northampton A.A.R.P., and she loved to crochet and knit. An avid Philadelphia Phillies and Flyers Fan always willing to watch a game. She enjoyed old TV game shows and watching the Golden Girls. Helen was an avid pinochle card player, who played with the same group of friends for over 60 years. Surviving are son, Alan S. Kohler and companion Michelle Staller of Northampton, PA, daughters, Diane M., wife of Dennis Laury of Northampton, PA and Sandra, wife of Edward Nagle of Phoenix, AZ, sister, Dorothy J., wife of Alfred Janisch of Northampton, PA, 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brother, Peter Wetzel and a daughter-in-law, Joan Kohler. A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the services in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery, Kreidersville, Pa. Contributions: May be made to the Moore Twp. Lioness Club C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schilserfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary