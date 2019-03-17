The Lord called on Helen ("Tootsie," Babe) Marie (Gal) Marzano on March 15, 2019, age 74 years, 83 days. Wife of 45 years to the late Robert F Marzano and daughter of the late Joseph A. Gal and Helen Dugas Gal. Helen was born and raised in Bethlehem. She was a 1962 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School. After marriage, she moved to Allentown and then Whitehall PA. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.Helen was employed at PPL in the early 60's. After raising two sons, she worked at the family business as office manager and bookkeeper for JoMar Manufacturing and Linden Apparel. She also was a program coordinator for National Seminars & various promotion companies.Helen was a member of St. Elizabeth Church in Whitehall where she served in several volunteer capacities as Eucharist Minister, Bingo Coordinator, and Vocation Committee. In retirement, she volunteered as St. Martha's in Downingtown, PA.She was past President of Allentown OptiMrs Club and a member of the Women of St. Elizabeth's, Lehigh County Seniors, Prime Timers of St. Joseph's Church of Downingtown, and the Golden Agers of St. Elizabeth's.She is survived by her son, Michael, his wife Heather, and grandson Dominic of Coatesville; brother Joseph Gal, Jr and wife, Karen; sister Maryann (Gal) Foley and (Late) John Foley of Flourtown PA; and many nieces and nephews.Helen was predeceased by her eldest son, Anthony R. Marzano and brother Dr. Thomas J. Gal and wife Mary Jane of Charlottesville, VA. Services:Viewing Kohut Funeral Home, 950 N Front St., 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth of Hungary RC Church 11 AM Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Preceded by a viewing at Kohut Funeral Home 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Internment Holy Savior Cemetery to follow immediately after the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Elizabeth Memorial Fund or the Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary