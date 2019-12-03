Morning Call Obituaries
|
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
View Map
1938 - 2019
Helen M. Mohrey Obituary
Helen M. Mohrey, 81, of Slatington, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Cedarbrook, Fountain Hill Annex. Born in Allentown on August 7, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Harold J. A. and Anna M. (Mertz) Leiser. Helen was employed for the former General Electric, working on the assembly line. She then worked for various Day Care centers. She was a member of Friedens UCC, Slatington.

Helen is survived by a daughter Susan and husband Kevin Trumbore of Slatington; granddaughter: Courtney; brother: William Leiser of Milford.

A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St. Slatington. Calling hour 10 to 11 A.M. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery, Slatington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her granddaughter, Courtney's education fund, with checks made payable to Harding Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019
