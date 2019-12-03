|
|
Helen M. Mohrey, 81, of Slatington, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Cedarbrook, Fountain Hill Annex. Born in Allentown on August 7, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Harold J. A. and Anna M. (Mertz) Leiser. Helen was employed for the former General Electric, working on the assembly line. She then worked for various Day Care centers. She was a member of Friedens UCC, Slatington.
Helen is survived by a daughter Susan and husband Kevin Trumbore of Slatington; granddaughter: Courtney; brother: William Leiser of Milford.
A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St. Slatington. Calling hour 10 to 11 A.M. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery, Slatington.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her granddaughter, Courtney's education fund, with checks made payable to Harding Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019