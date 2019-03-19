Helen M. Phillip, 95, of Bethlehem, died peacefully at her home on March 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Pauline (Lazorik) and Charles Check. She was the wife of the late Louis F. Phillip.Helen was a member of Incarnation of Our Lord Church. She enjoyed baking and watching every Phillies game. She cherished her time with her family, especially her grandchildren and was very proud of all of their accomplishments. She will be lovingly remembered by daughter, Marie Mingora and her husband, Thomas; sons, Louis Phillip and James Phillip; sister, Rose Warnke; grandchildren, Dr. Christina Mingora, Matthew Mingora, William Phillip, Chas Phillip and Katie Penetar and great grandchildren, Hudson Phillip and Charlotte Phillip. Helen was preceded in death by her sisters, Pauline Martucci, Becky Krick, Mary Sterlein and Margaret Kadar and brothers, Charles Check, Andrew Check and John Check. A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A viewing will also be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. in the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Incarnation of Our Lord Church 617 Pierce St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's VNA c/o Development 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem, PA 18015 or to 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.Condolences may be made online at www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary