Helen M. Roth Obituary
Helen M. Roth 88, of Allentown, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Alexandria Manor, Bath. Born in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late Anthony J. and Beatrice M. (Sausser) Brahler. Helen was a bank teller for over 40 years for the former 1st National Bank in Allentown. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She was an Avon Lady for many years and received numerous sales awards.She is survived by a son, David B. and wife, Connie; two grandchildren, Christina and husband, Paul Kirkpatrick and Michael. She was predeceased by her longtime companion, Ray Schmoyer in 2013 and former husband, Donald E. Roth. Memorial Services: 11:00 am Friday, March 15, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 822 N. 19th St., Allentown. A calling hour will begin at 10:00 am in the church. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 18104 www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2019
