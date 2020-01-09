Home

Helen M. Skeath Obituary
Helen M. Skeath, of Allentown, passed away January 3, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Tuskes) Monek. She worked at Western Electric until she retired.

Survivors: sister Ann; brother Louis; and nephew Joe and his fiancé Heather., former spouse and good friend of the Monek Family Albert Skeath . She was predeceased by a niece Kimberly Monek.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 9, 2020
