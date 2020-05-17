Helen M. Strobl age 86 of Whitehall PA passed away at her home on Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020. She was the loving wife of William Strobl for 67 years. Helen was born in Heiligenkreuz, Austria and moved to New York City after the war at age 16. She was the daughter of the late Mary and Rudolf Wagner. Helen and William moved to New Hyde Park on Long Island in the 1960's where they raised their two children in their beautiful loving home. Helen took great pride in taking care of her home, being a great cook and socializing at the many Austrian Dances. She also worked as a supervisor for Purolator Courier and was an avid New York Mets fan. In 1986 Helen and William moved to Whitehall where they lived happily for 34 years. Helen will be remembered by her husband, William; daughter Linda Jendreski; son Ron Strobl and his wife Kerry; granddaughter Chelsea Hooker and her husband Tommy; sister Marie Schmidt. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Mark Jendreski. She leaves behind many friends and relatives in Pennsylvania, New York, Florida and Austria. A private Mass was held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in Whitehall with burial service at Resurrection Cemetery.



