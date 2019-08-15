|
|
Helen M. (German) Strohl, 91, of Wood Drive, Walnutport, Lehigh Twp., died peacefully Sunday evening, August 11, 2019, at Fellowship Community, Whitehall Twp. She was the wife of the late William E. Strohl, Sr., who passed in 1988. Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Jesse J. and Ida A. (Heffintrayer) German.
Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, arts and crafts, camping, and her local CB Club in which her handle was "Sunflower".
Survivors: Daughters, Ruth Ann wife of Jack Heffelfinger, Dolores M. wife of Allen Scheetz, all of Lehigh Township, Diane M. Newhart of Catasauqua. Son, William E., Jr. and wife Pat of Cherryville. 8 grandchildren, Allen Jr., Mike, Patty, Tina, Tom, Sherri, Jamie, and Heather. 17 great-grandchildren. 7 great-great-grandchildren. Special friend, Wanda Strohl of Treichlers. She was predeceased by 7 siblings.
Services: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 10:00-11:00 a.m., Thursday in the funeral home. Interment, Danielsville Union Cemetery, Blue Mountain Drive, Lehigh Township. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: a .
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2019