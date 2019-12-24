Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
HELEN WEBER
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption of the BVM
4101 Old Bethlehem Pike
Bethlehem, PA
HELEN M. WEBER


1938 - 2019
HELEN M. WEBER Obituary
Helen M. (Mesits) Weber, 81, of Lower Saucon Twp., died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her residence. She is the wife of Adolph A. "Bucky" Weber. Helen was born in Quakertown on September 12, 1938 to the late Biagio Ciocca and Caroline Mesits. She had worked at the former Dale Footware and Horvath Knitting Mill, Coopersburg for many years until retiring. Helen is a member of Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband of 57 years; children: Scott A. (Karin Harrison) of Lititz, Sherry A. (Brian P.) Anthony of Coopersburg, Caroline M. (Eric W.) Mantz of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Eric, Scott, Samantha, Daniel, and Brian. Predeceased by a brother: Richard; and a grandson: William.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 8:15 - 9:15 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption of the BVM, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 24, 2019
