|
|
Helen M. (Stangl) Wolfer, 87, formerly of Whitehall, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Brookdale Dublin Senior Living. For 53 years, she was the beloved wife of William M. Wolfer before his passing on June 26, 2010. Born in Coplay, she was the daughter of the late Ignatz and Agnes (Hacker) Stangl. She is survived by her sister Margaret of Whitehall, PA and her brother, Alfred of Allentown, PA. She is also survived by daughters: Cynthia wife of William Sharp, Glenside; Carolyn Wolfer wife of Gregory Hoffman (deceased), Trumbauersville; sons: William and his wife, Rochelle, Coplay: Mark Wolfer, Schnecksville; eight grandchildren: Jennifer, Christopher, Elizabeth, Carrie, William, Kayla, Katie, Jonathan; and five great-grandchildren: Austin, Aiden, Hailey, Kole & Kane. She was predeceased by her brothers; Rudy, John, & Bill Stangl, and her sisters; Emma Hacker, Freida Czapp, Hilda Zimits, & Agnes Schleder. She was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall. Helen worked for many years as a seamstress in the garment industry. After her retirement, she enjoyed time with family and friends, feeding her birds, baking, playing cards and mastering every jigsaw puzzle in sight! She was kind, loving, accepting and a hard worker as well as a fantastic mother, grandmother & great grandmother. Helen was a gentle soul and was loved and will be missed by all – her family, friends and wonderful caregivers at Brookdale Dublin. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in Helen's memory to , 225 North Michigan Avenue Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, https://www.alz.org/. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020