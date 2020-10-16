1/
Helen Martin
Helen Martin, 80, of Easton, died Oct. 13, 2020 in St. Luke's Allentown. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Edwin O. and Helen E. (Schumann) Schatkowski. She was a lifelong private violin instructor. Helen is survived by her son, Scott Martin; daughter, Michelle Chladny; brother, Dr. Edwin Schatkowski and wife Mary; sister, Dr. Linda Schilcher; grandsons, William and Andrew. Services will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 16, 2020.
