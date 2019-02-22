Helen May Mosser, 91 years, of New Tripoli, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Mosser, in 1982. Born in West Penn Township, on March 26, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Elbert F. and Katie (Daubenspeck) Womer. Helen "May" worked alongside her husband on their farm in Lynn Township, New Tripoli. She attended Tamaqua High School. May previously worked at the former Atlas Powder Company, in Reynolds, PA. She was a past member of the Claussville Garden Club. May was a member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ, New Tripoli. She enjoyed baking, growing flowers, gardening and taking family pictures. May also loved baking cookies with her granddaughter Serena, going to yard sales, and shopping with her daughter and granddaughter. She had many happy memories of Sunday drives in the country with her husband Charles and daughter Pearl. Survivors: Daughter, Pearl M. wife of Earl L. "Jay" Kichline, Jr. of New Tripoli, granddaughter, Serena Kichline of New Tripoli, brother Paul Womer of Kempton, and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sister, Pauline Achey and brother, Franklin Womer. Services: A viewing will take place from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Monday, February 25 at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 7293 Decatur St, New Tripoli, with the Rev. Dr. Richard McClain officiating. Funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment, Ebenezer Cemetery. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church (address above) 18066. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary