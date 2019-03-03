Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Morykan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Morykan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Morykan Obituary
Helen Morykan, 91, of Easton, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born in Quakertown, the daughter of the late Pearl (Beldyk) and William Kiniuk. She was the loving wife of Charles Morykan. Helen was devoted to her faith and was a member of Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church. She enjoyed taking care of her family, gardening and polka music. She loved making and treating her family to her homemade Halupki. Helen especially cherished her time with her loved ones at the family homestead, Cedar View Farm in Haycock Township. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, Charles Morykan; sons, Charles D. Morykan, Jeffrey Morykan and his wife, Lisa and Roger Morykan and his wife, Cathy; sisters, Kathryn Whitehead and Pearl Kiniuk and 5 grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 3 sisters. A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 9:30-11 a.m. at Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church 315 4th St. West Easton, PA 18042. Office of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at St. Josaphat Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial Contributions may be made to Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church.Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now