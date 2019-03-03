Helen Morykan, 91, of Easton, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born in Quakertown, the daughter of the late Pearl (Beldyk) and William Kiniuk. She was the loving wife of Charles Morykan. Helen was devoted to her faith and was a member of Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church. She enjoyed taking care of her family, gardening and polka music. She loved making and treating her family to her homemade Halupki. Helen especially cherished her time with her loved ones at the family homestead, Cedar View Farm in Haycock Township. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, Charles Morykan; sons, Charles D. Morykan, Jeffrey Morykan and his wife, Lisa and Roger Morykan and his wife, Cathy; sisters, Kathryn Whitehead and Pearl Kiniuk and 5 grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 3 sisters. A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 9:30-11 a.m. at Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church 315 4th St. West Easton, PA 18042. Office of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at St. Josaphat Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial Contributions may be made to Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church.Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary