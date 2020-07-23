Helen Potak, 95, formerly of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson Campus. Born July 10, 1925 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Panco and Anna (Novak) Paduch. Helen worked at Modern Universal for many years. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Northampton and sang in the choir for 67 years. She also was a member of the Friendly Fifties, and UCYO for many years. Survivors: several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Helen was predeceased by her siblings, Mary Glass, Rose Senneca, Charles Potak, Sophie Potak, and Ann Drozd. Services: A Divine Liturgy will be held on Monday, July 27th at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1343 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Monday 8:15 – 9:15 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of Helen.