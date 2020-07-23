1/1
Helen Potak
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Potak, 95, formerly of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson Campus. Born July 10, 1925 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Panco and Anna (Novak) Paduch. Helen worked at Modern Universal for many years. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Northampton and sang in the choir for 67 years. She also was a member of the Friendly Fifties, and UCYO for many years. Survivors: several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Helen was predeceased by her siblings, Mary Glass, Rose Senneca, Charles Potak, Sophie Potak, and Ann Drozd. Services: A Divine Liturgy will be held on Monday, July 27th at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1343 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Monday 8:15 – 9:15 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of Helen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
08:15 - 09:15 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
A great and wonderful lady of faith and kindness ... May her memory be eternal !
Fr Dan Troyan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved