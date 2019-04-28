Helen Potrako, 93 of Whitehall, PA passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Fellowship Community. Born on February 27, 1926 in Whitehall-Cementon, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Pesarcik and the late Juliana (Berger) Pesarcik. She was the wife of the late Walter Potrako who passed away December 30, 2000. She was employed by the former Western Electric in Allentown as a Circuit Board Assembly Operator for 20 years before retiring in 1987. Helen loved to be in the kitchen cooking and enjoyed decorating pysanky eggs. She offered beautician services to her friends and family for many years. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Whitehall and was a member of the Golden Agers group.Surviving are son, James M. Potrako and wife Terri of West Chester, PA, daughter, Cynthia A., wife of Gary Piripavel of Bethlehem, PA, sister, Amelia Buchman of Whitehall, PA, granddaughter, Mikaela Potrako.A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Assumption B.V.M. Cemetery- Mausoleum, Northampton, PA. Contributions: may be made to Catholic Charities c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary