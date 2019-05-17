Helen R. Cassidy, of Bethlehem, PA, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born May 23, 1928 in Stiles, PA. Helen enjoyed a healthy and independent life, rich in relationships and social activities. She was the daughter of the late Adolph and Josephine (Schreiner) Knauss. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Cassidy Sr.Helen graduated from Central Catholic High School with honors in 1946. For 30 years she worked at Spirax Sarco as a purchasing agent. She was a member of the Holy Infancy Church in Bethlehem. One of Helen's greatest joys in life was spending time with her three grandchildren and many more "adopted" grandchildren. Helen was a selfless giver and natural caretaker who always put the needs of others above her own. She had a great sense of humor, loved to travel with family and friends, enjoyed dinners out and a lucky day at the casino.Small in size but big in heart, Helen used her endless energy to give her love and attention to family and friends. Her presence will be dearly missed, but her legacy lives on in those who she loved and inspired. She will be lovingly remembered by her devoted son Robert Cassidy, Jr. and wife Jane of Bethlehem; grandchildren Brian Cassidy and wife Amanda, Kate Cassidy and fiancé Don, Sean Cassidy and partner Heather; great-granddaughter Maya Cassidy; sister, Angela O'Mara and brother-in-law Steve Hanner. Helen was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Cassidy; sisters, Erica Leitgeb and her husband, Frank and Margaret Hanner and brother in law, Francis O'Mara.A visitation will be held at the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cafe The Lodge, a local Southside mental health nonprofit at 427 East Fourth Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary