Helen R. Forro, 85, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born in Fountain Hill, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Rose Havlicsek. Prior to retiring, she was employed as a certified nursing assistant at Cedarbrook Nursing Home for 11 years. Known for her baking and cooking, Helen loved music, traveling and old movies and adored her grandchildren and "grand dog" Scooter. Survivors: son, Stephen R. and wife, Mary Ann; daughter, Margaret Helen Forro-Hopkins; grandchildren, Stephen C., Eric P., Jeremy; great granddaughter; sisters, Marie Hartdorn, Linda Jankowich and companion, Dale Roth; step-sisters, Judith Nemeth, Nancy Hunsicker and husband, Glenn; close friends, Jeannie, Blake, Robbie; "grand dog", Scooter. She was preceded in death by son-in-law, Darryl L., brothers, Joseph and Louis, sisters, Margaret Kish and Helen, and step-brother, Willard Bachman. Services: 10:30 AM Monday at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Call 9:30 AM until service time. (www.stephensfuneral.com) Contributions: in lieu of flowers, to Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St. 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2019
