Helen R. Markwich, 94, of Macungie, passed away July 14, 2020, at Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. Born in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Peltzman) Marth. Helen was married to the late Richard B. Markwich. She was a member of Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown. Helen assisted her son, Dennis, in the family business, Bernard Shoes, Allentown.



Survivors: Daughter, Cheryl Brandt and husband Frederick; Son, Dennis Markwich and wife Jane; Brother, Robert Marth and wife Midge; Grandchildren, Rick Brandt, Christina Mertz, Chad and Christopher Markwich; 5 Great-Grandchildren.



Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to, Center for Vision Loss, 845 W. Wyoming St., Allentown, PA 18103.



