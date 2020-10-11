1/1
Helen R. Posch
1923 - 2020
Helen R. (Bauer) Posch, 96 of Allentown passed away Tuesday October 6, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by family members. Born December 21, 1923, she was the daughter of the late: Frank and Francsiska (Yandrisorvitz) Bauer. Helen was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Allentown. She had retired from Western Electric in Allentown in 1982. She was a loving hardworking supportive mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Helen was predeceased by her husband Joseph A. Posch, son Joseph F. Posch, grandson Gary John Posch Jr.; Brothers: Frank, Robert and Alfred Bauer. Sisters: Margaret Bendas and Stella Rice.

She is survived by her son Gary John Posch Sr. his wife Brenda. Sister: Elsie Sagl. 4 Grandchildren: Tami Turner, Joseph N. Posch, Frank C. Posch and Christopher J. Posch. 6 Great Grandchildren: Emily, Joshua and Benjamin Turner, Brynn and Eva Posch and Juliet Posch. A visitation will be held on Saturday October 17 from 10:00AM until a service at 11:00AM. Both will be at Weber Funeral Home 1619 Hamilton Street in Allentown.

In lieu of flowers, Contributions can be made in Helen's memory to: Center for Vision Loss 845 West Wyoming St., Allentown, PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Weber Funeral Homes
OCT
17
Service
11:00 AM
Weber Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 434-9349
